Armenia violates ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on unknown hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Goyali village and on unknown hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the posts of Armenian military units located near the occupied Ajarly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kurdlar village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.