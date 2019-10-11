Armenia violates ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan, Voskepar villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.