Armenia violates ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions.