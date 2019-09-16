Armenia violates ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Kangarli, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions.