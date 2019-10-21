Armenia violates ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.