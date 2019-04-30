Armenia violates ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Javahirli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.