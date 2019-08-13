Armenia violates ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Garagashly, Kangarli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.