Armenia violates ceasefire 22 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh and Gadabay regions.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.