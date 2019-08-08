Armenia violates ceasefire 21 times throughout the day using sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli village of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.