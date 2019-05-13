Armenia violates ceasefire 21 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region and in Garalar village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.