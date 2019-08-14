Armenia violates ceasefire using sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shuraabad, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.