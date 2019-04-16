Armenia violates ceasefire 20 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Ajarly village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Fuzuli regions.