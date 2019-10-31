Armenia violates ceasefire 20 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.