Armenia violates ceasefire 20 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Berd regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly village of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Ajarly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.