Armenia violates ceasefire 17 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 17 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.