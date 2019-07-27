Armenia again violates ceasefire regime

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 18 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Mazam village of Gazakh region, in Garalar of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.