Armenia violates ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.