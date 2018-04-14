Baku. April 14. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 91 times throughout the day, Report iinforms.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.