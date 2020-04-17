Armenia violates truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 28 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report says, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on unknown hills in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on uknown hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.