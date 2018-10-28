Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.