Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Abdinli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.