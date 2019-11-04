Defense Ministry: Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region and Garalar village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.