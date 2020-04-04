Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region, in Goyali village and on unknown hills in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.