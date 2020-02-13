Armenians keep violating truce

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and in Aghdam village of Tovuz region.

They also fired at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.