Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of the Noyemberyan region, fired shots from their positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli village of the Gazakh region.

Armenian troops also fired at Azerbaijani posts from their positions near the occupied Ajarly village of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from their posts on unknown hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.