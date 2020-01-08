Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day using sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown peaks in the Noyemberyan and the Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Goyali village and on the unknown hills n Gadabay region.

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and from the unknown peaks in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.