Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shikhlar, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.