Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.