Armenian armed forces subject to fire positions of Azerbaijani Army

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 18 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located, in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Asrik Jirdakhan village of Tovuz region, and in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Javahirli, village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam, and Khojavend regions.