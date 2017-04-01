Armenia violated ceasefire 155 times using large-caliber machine guns and mortars

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 155 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 millimeter mortars (17 shells).

Report was informed in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Berdavan, Shavarshavan, Barekamavan villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Kamarli, Farahli, Gaymagli villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Garaveliler village and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Shikhlar, Marzili, Javahirli, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.