Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.