Armenia violate ceasefire 79 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 79 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.