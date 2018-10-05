Armenia violate ceasefire 30 times throughout the day

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.