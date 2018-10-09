Armenia violate ceasefire 30 times throughout the day

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.