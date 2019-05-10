Armenia violate ceasefire 28 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 28 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Garalar village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.