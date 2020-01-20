Armenia violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and on unkown hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Ajarly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions.