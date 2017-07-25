Combat drone of Armenia injures Azerbaijani soldier

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian Armed Forces once again used combat unmanned aerial vehicle on the line of confrontation of troops located in the territory of the Terter region.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD)

As a result of the dropping of the handicraft made device stuffed with incendiary and explosive agents, as well as metal elements to the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, soldier Babakishiyev Muraz Kamal oglu sustained a minor injures.

At present, the life of a soldier M. Babakishiyev, delivered to the hospital is not in danger.

Measures are being taken to stop the provocation.