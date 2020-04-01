Armenia's illegal elections - another blow to negotiation process: Azerbaijani community of NK

Armenia is planning to hold another "show" under the guise of "presidential and parliamentary elections" on March 31 in the occupied Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. This step of aggressor Armenia and its occupying regime is illegitimate, and an enormous strain on democracy and has no legal base.

The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh made the remarks in a statement on Armenia's holding illegal "elections" in the occupied region of our country, Report says.

The document reads:

"At a time when the world is facing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and human lives are in danger, Armenia and the occupying regime, remaining true to their disposition, continue their illegal activities even in such a situation and plans a show called "elections." This is another sign of "values" Armenia and the so-called regime are based on, and their "attitude" towards the Armenian community of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, confirming how unimportant the lives and destinies of those people are for the regime. We believe that the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will finally realize the fact that they are a tool in the hands of Armenia and the occupying regime, which undervalue them and make them victims of their fake games instead of protecting from the pandemic threat.

The holding of illegal "elections" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is a flagrant violation of fundamental human rights of the Azerbaijanis who have been subjected to ethnic cleansing and expelled from their lands. The UN, OSCE, other international organizations and the world community have repeatedly condemned the illegal "elections" in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, highlighting the inviolability of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders.

These illegal elections are another blow to the negotiation process, serving to escalate the situation."