Armenia's anti-Azerbaijan provocation at international exhibition foiled

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan at the international tourism exhibition "TTWarsaw" in Warsaw, Poland, has been foiled, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Report.

She said Azerbaijan's Embassy in Poland revealed that the exhibition pictures and flags promoting the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were presented at the Armenian stand.

The embassy immediately contacted the organizers of the exhibition and said Poland recognizes sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. In this regard, it was noted that the demonstration of provocative information, which is aimed at promoting the so-called regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, was directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"According to the information provided, the organizers of the exhibition have informed the Embassy that the materials will be removed. We would like to note that these provocative materials were removed after the embassy's interference.

"We would like to state that such cases are always in the center of attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions, " Abdullayeva added.