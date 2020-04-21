Armenia fired Azerbaijani positions 25 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report says, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Garaveliler, Zamanly villages and on unknown hills in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Taghibeyli village of Aghdam region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.