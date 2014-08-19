​Armenia demanded independent expertise to determine the cause of Karen Petrosyan’s death

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Commission on POWs, Hostages and Missing Persons in Armenia officially demanded an independent expertise with the participation of international experts to determine the cause of saboteur Karen Petrosyan’s death. Report informs citing Armenpress, it was stated by the head of the working group of the Commission on POWs, Hostages and Missing Persons Armen Kaprielyan.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side has not responded to their request in connection with the transfer of K. Petrosyan dead body. A. Kaprielyan said that the Armenian side had raised the issue of the transfer of the Petrosyan’s body without preconditions, as a gesture of goodwill, however, "the probability of the exchange is not excluded."

On August 7 Armenian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempted to cross the contact line in Tovuz region. Four members of the group were killed. Another member of the group, a resident of Chinari village in Berd region Karen Petrosyan (born in 1989) was caught by an Azeri soldier. Petrosyan died the next morning. According to the preliminary information, the acute cardiovascular insufficiency led to death of K.Petrosyan.