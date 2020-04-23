Top

Armenia continues violating truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on unknown highlands in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the locations on unnamed uplands in Terter and Aghdam regions.

