Armenia continues violating truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report says citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.