Armenia breaks ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

Armenians also fired shots from their posts near the occupied Taghibeyli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.