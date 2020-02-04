Armenia breaks ceasefire 21 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Shikhlar, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions on unknown hills in Goranboy, Terter and Fuzuli regions.