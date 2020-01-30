Armenia breaks ceasefire 21 times throughout the day

Armenian military units broke ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report says, citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani positions located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Garalar village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region from their posts near Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on unnamed slopes in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions.

Armenians also fired shots from their posts near the occupied Javahirli, Abdinli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, and from the unnamed peaks in Terter and Aghdam regions.