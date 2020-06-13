​Armenia breaks ceasefire 21 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs, citing Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in the Krasnoselsk region, fired on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kurdlar village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.