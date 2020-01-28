Armenia breaks ceasefire 21 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region.

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Kangarli village of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Terter and Khojavend regions.