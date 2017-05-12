 Top
    Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform discusses directions for future activities

    The platform's office has hosted a reunion

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the office of Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform was held a reunion between members of Peace Platform.

    Report informs referring to the platform's press service.

    On May 11, 2017, In the office of Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform was held a reunion between members of Peace Platform: chairman of the International Eurasian Press Fund (IEPF) Umud Mirzaev, senior researcher of the Institute of Law and Human Rights of ANAS Rizvan Huseynov, MP from the Udmurt Republic (Russian Federation) Elgiz Hajiyev with co-coordinator of Peace Platform from Azerbaijan Orkhan Nabiyev.

    Current state of affairs and directions for the future activities of Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform was discussed during the meeting.

