Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Platform registered in Georgia

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform has been registered as a non-commercial legal entity by registering with the National Agency for Public Registry of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

Report was informed in the press service of the Platform.

Notably, the purpose of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Civil Peace Platform, established on the basis of the Armenian -Azerbaijan Peace Platform in 2017, is to creat public support to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to support the efforts of the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan to establish and maintain just peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, to provide conditions for everyone who is willing to contribute to peace and security in the region.